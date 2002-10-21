State Office of Incorporation

An alphabetical list of states and their incorporation contact information

Each state has different guidelines and regulations for incorporating your business. To learn what you need to do, you will need to contact the department that handles incorporation in your state. Click on your state below to get the correct contact information.

AL Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 5616

Montgomery, AL 36103-5616

(334) 242-5324

AK Department of Commerce

Corporations Section

PO Box 110808

Juneau, AK 99811

(907) 465-2530



AZ Arizona Corporation Commission

Corporate Filing

1300 West Washington

Phoenix, AZ 85007

(602) 542-3135



AR Secretary of State

Corporations Division

State Capitol Bldg.

Little Rock, AR 72201-1094

(501) 682-3409



CA Secretary of State

Corporations Dept.

1500 11th St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 657-5448

CO Secretary of State

Corporate Division

1560 Broadway

Room 200

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 894-2251



CT Secretary of State

Corporate Division

30 Trinity St.

PO Box 150470

Hartford, CT 06106

(860) 509-6000



DE Secretary of State

Delaware Division of Corporations

PO Box 898

Dover, DE 19903

(302) 739-3077



DC Depart. of Consumer & Regulatory Affairs

941 North Capitol Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

(202) 442-4400



FL Florida Department of State

Division of Corporation

PO Box 6327

Tallahassee, FL 32314

(904) 488-9000



GA Secretary of State

Corporations Division

2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.

West Tower Suite 315

Atlanta, GA 30334

(404) 656-2817



HI Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs

Business Registration Division

PO Box 40

Honolulu, HA 96810

(808) 586-2727



ID Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 83720

Boise, ID 83720-0080

(208) 334-2300



IL Secretary of State

2nd & Edwards St.

Howlett Building

Business Services

Springfield, IL 62756

(217) 782-6961



IN Secretary of State

Corporations Division

302 W. Washington St. Rm. E018

Indianapolis, IN 46204

(317) 232-6576



IA Secretary of State

Corporations Division

1305 East Walnut

Des Moines, IA 50319

(515) 281-8365



KS Secretary of State

Corporations Division

120 SW 10th St.

State Capitol 24nd Fl.

Topeka, KS 66612

(785) 296-7456



KY Secretary of State

Corporations Division

700 Capitol Ave.

Capitol Bldg. Rm. 154

Frankfort, KY 40601

(502) 564-2848



LA Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 94125

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9125

(225) 342-4479



ME Secretary of State

Corporate Examining Section

101 State House Station

Augusta, ME 04333-0101

(207) 287-3676



MD Assessment and Taxation

Corporate Charter

301 W. Preston St. Rm. 801

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 767-1340



MA Secretary of State

Corporations Division

1 Ashburton Pl.

17th Floor

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 727-9640



MI Consumer & Industry Services

Corporation Division

PO Box 30004

Lansing, MI 48909

(517) 373-1820



MN Secretary of State

Corporations Division

180 State Office Bldg.

100 Constitution Ave.

St. Paul, MN 55155

(612) 296-2803



MS Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 136

Jackson, MS 39205

(601) 359-1333



MO Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 778

Jefferson City, MO 65102

(573) 751-4153



MT Secretary of State

Business Services

PO Box 202801

Helena, MT 59620-2801

(406) 444-3665



NE Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 94608

Lincoln, NE 68509-4608

(402) 471-4079



NH Secretary of State

Corporate Division

State House Rm. 204

Concord, NH 03301

(603) 271-3244



NY Department of State

Corporate Division

41 State St. 2nd Fl.

Albany, NY 12231

(518) 473-2492



NJ Secretary of State

Business Services Bureau

NJ Department of Treasury

PO Box 308

225 West State Street

Trenton, NJ 08625-0308

(609) 777-0885



NV Secretary of State

Corporate Division

201 North Carson

Carson City, NV 89701-4201

(775) 684-5708



NC Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 29622

Raleigh, NC 27626-0622

(888) 246-7636



NM State Corporation Commission

Corporation Department

PO Box 1269

Santa Fe, NM 87504

(505) 827-4508



ND Secretary of State

600 East Boulevard Ave.

Bismarck, ND 58505-0500

(701) 328-4284



OH Secretary of State

30 East Broad St. 14th Fl.

Columbus, OH 43215

(614) 466-3910



OK Secretary of State

State of Oklahoma

2300 North Lincoln Blvd. Rm. 101

Oklahoma City, OK 73105-4897

(405) 522-4560



OR Secretary of State

Corporation Division

255 Capitol St. NE Suite 151

Salem, OR 97310

(503) 986-2200



PA Department of State

Corporation Bureau

PO Box 8722

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8722

(717) 787-1057



RI Secretary of State

Corporate Division

100 North Main St.

Providence, RI 02903

(401) 222-3040



SC Secretary of State

Corporate Division

PO Box 11350

Columbia, SC 29211

(803) 734-2158



SD Secretary of State

Corporation Division

500 East Capitol

Pierre, SD 57501

(605) 773-4845



TN Secretary of State

Corporations Section

312 Eigth Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37243

(615) 741-6488



TX Secretary of State

Corporate Section

PO Box 13697

Austin, TX 78711

(512) 463-5555



UT State of Utah

Division of Corporations & Commercial Codes

160 East 300 South Box 146705

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6705

(801) 530-4849



VT Secretary of State

Corporations Division

109 State St.

Montpelier, VT 05609-1104

(802) 828-2386



VA State Corporation Commission

Clerks Office

PO Box 1197

Richmond, VA 23218

(804) 371-9733



WA Secretary of State

Corporations Division

PO Box 40234

Olympia, WA 98504-0234

(360) 753-7115



WV Secretary of State

Corporate Division

Bldg. 1 Rm. 157-K

1900 Kanawha Blvd East

Charleston, WV 25305

(304) 558-8000



WI Department of Financial Institutions

Corporations Section

PO Box 7846

Madison, WI 53707

(608) 266-3590



WY Secretary of State

Corporations Division

Capitol Bldg.

200 West 24th Street

Cheyenne, WY 82002

