State Office of Incorporation
Each state has different guidelines and regulations for incorporating your business. To learn what you need to do, you will need to contact the department that handles incorporation in your state. Click on your state below to get the correct contact information.
AL
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
PO Box 5616
Montgomery, AL 36103-5616
(334) 242-5324
AK
Department of Commerce
Corporations Section
PO Box 110808
Juneau, AK 99811
(907) 465-2530
AZ
Arizona Corporation Commission
Corporate Filing
1300 West Washington
Phoenix, AZ 85007
(602) 542-3135
AR
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
State Capitol Bldg.
Little Rock, AR 72201-1094
(501) 682-3409
CA Secretary of
State
Corporations Dept.
1500 11th St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 657-5448
CO
Secretary of State
Corporate Division
1560 Broadway
Room 200
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 894-2251
CT
Secretary of State
Corporate Division
30 Trinity St.
PO Box 150470
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 509-6000
DE Secretary of
State
Delaware Division of Corporations
PO Box 898
Dover, DE 19903
(302) 739-3077
DC Depart. of
Consumer & Regulatory Affairs
941 North Capitol Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 442-4400
FL
Florida Department of State
Division of Corporation
PO Box 6327
Tallahassee, FL 32314
(904) 488-9000
GA
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.
West Tower Suite 315
Atlanta, GA 30334
(404) 656-2817
HI Department of
Commerce & Consumer Affairs
Business Registration Division
PO Box 40
Honolulu, HA 96810
(808) 586-2727
ID Secretary of State
Corporations Division
PO Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0080
(208) 334-2300
IL
Secretary of State
2nd & Edwards St.
Howlett Building
Business Services
Springfield, IL 62756
(217) 782-6961
IN
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
302 W. Washington St. Rm. E018
Indianapolis, IN 46204
(317) 232-6576
IA
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
1305 East Walnut
Des Moines, IA 50319
(515) 281-8365
KS Secretary of
State
Corporations Division
120 SW 10th St.
State Capitol 24nd Fl.
Topeka, KS 66612
(785) 296-7456
KY
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
700 Capitol Ave.
Capitol Bldg. Rm. 154
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 564-2848
LA Secretary
of State
Corporations Division
PO Box 94125
Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9125
(225) 342-4479
ME Secretary
of State
Corporate Examining Section
101 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0101
(207) 287-3676
MD
Assessment and Taxation
Corporate Charter
301 W. Preston St. Rm. 801
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 767-1340
MA
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
1 Ashburton Pl.
17th Floor
Boston, MA 02108
(617) 727-9640
MI
Consumer & Industry Services
Corporation Division
PO Box 30004
Lansing, MI 48909
(517) 373-1820
MN
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
180 State Office Bldg.
100 Constitution Ave.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(612) 296-2803
MS
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
PO Box 136
Jackson, MS 39205
(601) 359-1333
MO
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
PO Box 778
Jefferson City, MO 65102
(573) 751-4153
MT
Secretary of State
Business Services
PO Box 202801
Helena, MT 59620-2801
(406) 444-3665
NE
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
PO Box 94608
Lincoln, NE 68509-4608
(402) 471-4079
NH
Secretary of State
Corporate Division
State House Rm. 204
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 271-3244
NY
Department of State
Corporate Division
41 State St. 2nd Fl.
Albany, NY 12231
(518) 473-2492
NJ Secretary of State
Business Services Bureau
NJ Department of Treasury
PO Box 308
225 West State Street
Trenton, NJ 08625-0308
(609) 777-0885
NV
Secretary of State
Corporate Division
201 North Carson
Carson City, NV 89701-4201
(775) 684-5708
NC Secretary of
State
Corporations Division
PO Box 29622
Raleigh, NC 27626-0622
(888) 246-7636
NM State Corporation
Commission
Corporation Department
PO Box 1269
Santa Fe, NM 87504
(505) 827-4508
ND
Secretary of State
600 East Boulevard Ave.
Bismarck, ND 58505-0500
(701) 328-4284
OH
Secretary of State
30 East Broad St. 14th Fl.
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 466-3910
OK
Secretary of State
State of Oklahoma
2300 North Lincoln Blvd. Rm. 101
Oklahoma City, OK 73105-4897
(405) 522-4560
OR
Secretary of State
Corporation Division
255 Capitol St. NE Suite 151
Salem, OR 97310
(503) 986-2200
PA
Department of State
Corporation Bureau
PO Box 8722
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8722
(717) 787-1057
RI
Secretary of State
Corporate Division
100 North Main St.
Providence, RI 02903
(401) 222-3040
SC
Secretary of State
Corporate Division
PO Box 11350
Columbia, SC 29211
(803) 734-2158
SD
Secretary of State
Corporation Division
500 East Capitol
Pierre, SD 57501
(605) 773-4845
TN
Secretary of State
Corporations Section
312 Eigth Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37243
(615) 741-6488
TX
Secretary of State
Corporate Section
PO Box 13697
Austin, TX 78711
(512) 463-5555
UT State of Utah
Division of Corporations & Commercial Codes
160 East 300 South Box 146705
Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6705
(801) 530-4849
VT
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
109 State St.
Montpelier, VT 05609-1104
(802) 828-2386
VA
State Corporation Commission
Clerks Office
PO Box 1197
Richmond, VA 23218
(804) 371-9733
WA Secretary of
State
Corporations Division
PO Box 40234
Olympia, WA 98504-0234
(360) 753-7115
WV
Secretary of State
Corporate Division
Bldg. 1 Rm. 157-K
1900 Kanawha Blvd East
Charleston, WV 25305
(304) 558-8000
WI
Department of Financial Institutions
Corporations Section
PO Box 7846
Madison, WI 53707
(608) 266-3590
WY
Secretary of State
Corporations Division
Capitol Bldg.
200 West 24th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82002
