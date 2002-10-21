State Office of Incorporation

An alphabetical list of states and their incorporation contact information
Each state has different guidelines and regulations for incorporating your business. To learn what you need to do, you will need to contact the department that handles incorporation in your state. Click on your state below to get the correct contact information.

AL Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 5616
Montgomery, AL 36103-5616
(334) 242-5324

AK Department of Commerce
Corporations Section
 PO Box 110808
Juneau, AK 99811
(907) 465-2530

AZ Arizona Corporation Commission
Corporate Filing
 1300 West Washington
Phoenix, AZ 85007
(602) 542-3135

AR Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 State Capitol Bldg.
Little Rock, AR 72201-1094
(501) 682-3409

CA Secretary of State
Corporations Dept.
 1500 11th St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 657-5448

CO Secretary of State
Corporate Division
 1560 Broadway
Room 200
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 894-2251

CT Secretary of State
Corporate Division
 30 Trinity St.
PO Box 150470
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 509-6000

DE Secretary of State
Delaware Division of Corporations
 PO Box 898
Dover, DE 19903
(302) 739-3077

DC Depart. of Consumer & Regulatory Affairs
 941 North Capitol Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 442-4400

FL Florida Department of State
Division of Corporation
 PO Box 6327
Tallahassee, FL 32314
(904) 488-9000

GA Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.
West Tower Suite 315
Atlanta, GA 30334
(404) 656-2817

HI Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs
Business Registration Division
 PO Box 40
Honolulu, HA 96810
(808) 586-2727

ID Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0080
(208) 334-2300

IL Secretary of State
 2nd & Edwards St.
Howlett Building
Business Services
Springfield, IL 62756
(217) 782-6961

IN Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 302 W. Washington St. Rm. E018
Indianapolis, IN 46204
(317) 232-6576

IA Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 1305 East Walnut
Des Moines, IA 50319
(515) 281-8365

KS Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 120 SW 10th St.
State Capitol 24nd Fl.
Topeka, KS 66612
(785) 296-7456

KY Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 700 Capitol Ave.
Capitol Bldg. Rm. 154
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 564-2848

LA Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 94125
Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9125
(225) 342-4479

ME Secretary of State
Corporate Examining Section
 101 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0101
(207) 287-3676

MD Assessment and Taxation
Corporate Charter
 301 W. Preston St. Rm. 801
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 767-1340

MA Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 1 Ashburton Pl.
17th Floor
Boston, MA 02108
(617) 727-9640

MI Consumer & Industry Services
Corporation Division
 PO Box 30004
Lansing, MI 48909
(517) 373-1820

MN Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 180 State Office Bldg.
100 Constitution Ave.
St. Paul, MN 55155
(612) 296-2803

MS Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 136
Jackson, MS 39205
(601) 359-1333

MO Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 778
Jefferson City, MO 65102
(573) 751-4153

MT Secretary of State
Business Services
 PO Box 202801
Helena, MT 59620-2801
(406) 444-3665

NE Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 94608
Lincoln, NE 68509-4608
(402) 471-4079

NH Secretary of State
Corporate Division
 State House Rm. 204
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 271-3244

NY Department of State
Corporate Division
 41 State St. 2nd Fl.
Albany, NY 12231
(518) 473-2492

NJ Secretary of State
Business Services Bureau
 NJ Department of Treasury
PO Box 308
225 West State Street
Trenton, NJ 08625-0308
(609) 777-0885

NV Secretary of State
Corporate Division
 201 North Carson
Carson City, NV 89701-4201
(775) 684-5708

NC Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 29622
Raleigh, NC 27626-0622
(888) 246-7636

NM State Corporation Commission
Corporation Department
 PO Box 1269
Santa Fe, NM 87504
(505) 827-4508

ND Secretary of State
 600 East Boulevard Ave.
Bismarck, ND 58505-0500
(701) 328-4284

OH Secretary of State
 30 East Broad St. 14th Fl.
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 466-3910

OK Secretary of State
State of Oklahoma
 2300 North Lincoln Blvd. Rm. 101
Oklahoma City, OK 73105-4897
(405) 522-4560

OR Secretary of State
Corporation Division
 255 Capitol St. NE Suite 151
Salem, OR 97310
(503) 986-2200

PA Department of State
Corporation Bureau
 PO Box 8722
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8722
(717) 787-1057

RI Secretary of State
Corporate Division
 100 North Main St.
Providence, RI 02903
(401) 222-3040

SC Secretary of State
Corporate Division
 PO Box 11350
Columbia, SC 29211
(803) 734-2158

SD Secretary of State
Corporation Division
 500 East Capitol
Pierre, SD 57501
(605) 773-4845

TN Secretary of State
Corporations Section
 312 Eigth Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37243
(615) 741-6488

TX Secretary of State
Corporate Section
 PO Box 13697
Austin, TX 78711
(512) 463-5555

UT State of Utah
Division of Corporations & Commercial Codes
 160 East 300 South Box 146705
Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6705
(801) 530-4849

VT Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 109 State St.
Montpelier, VT 05609-1104
(802) 828-2386

VA State Corporation Commission
Clerks Office
 PO Box 1197
Richmond, VA 23218
(804) 371-9733

WA Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 PO Box 40234
Olympia, WA 98504-0234
(360) 753-7115

WV Secretary of State
Corporate Division
 Bldg. 1 Rm. 157-K
1900 Kanawha Blvd East
Charleston, WV 25305
(304) 558-8000

WI Department of Financial Institutions
Corporations Section
 PO Box 7846
Madison, WI 53707
(608) 266-3590

WY Secretary of State
Corporations Division
 Capitol Bldg.
200 West 24th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82002

