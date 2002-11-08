Expansion News--Captain D's, Mr. Pita/Pita Depot

Nashville, Tennessee--Three new Captain D's Seafood franchises have opened. The restaurant chain now has 563 locations in 24 states, 230 of which are franchised. One of the new locations is at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Captain D's third restaurant to open under a franchise agreement with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, operator of restaurant franchises on military bases around the world. -Nichol & Co. Ltd.

Shelby, Michigan--Seeking to expand beyond its home state of Michigan, operators of Mr. Pita/Pita Depot restaurants have identified Cleveland as one of four new markets the chain has targeted for growth. The franchise restaurant chain plans to open 20 new Pita Depot units in Cleveland by 2005. -PRNewswire

