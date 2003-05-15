Time to Upgrade Your Phone System?

How to know if your phone system is outdated

May 15, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As important as technology is, that doesn't mean you always have to have the latest version of equipment. Here's how to evaluate your current technology to see whether it's time to upgrade:

Telephone systems should be upgraded quickly if a problem develops, because they are your lifeline to your customers and suppliers. If customers complain about being kept on hold, or about phones not ringing or not being answered, you may need to add lines, improve your answering system or perhaps hire more telephone operators. If you expect your call volume to surge sharply, perhaps because of an upcoming new product launch or seasonal buying, consider upgrading your phone system before trouble starts.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business