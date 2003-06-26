Cinnabon Signs Licensing Agreement for Flavored Lip Gloss

Atlanta--Cinnabon Inc. has signed a licensing agreement with Lotta Luv LLC to produce Cinnabon lip balms and lip glosses that are expected to be available in tween-targeted stores such as Claire's and Limited Too by summer. Cinnabon lip gloss and lip balms are cinnamon scented and flavored cosmetics, modeled after the familiar aroma of Cinnabon bakeries. The custom packaging will feature a container shaped like a Cinnabon roll with the traditional cream cheese frosting. -PRIMEZONE

