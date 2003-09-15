Fresh City Hires New Execs to Support Franchise Strategy

September 15, 2003 1 min read

Needham, Massachusetts--In an effort to support franchise growth, Fresh City, a fast-casual sandwich chain, has added three new executives to its team. The 11-unit chain hired Alfred Naddaff, formerly of Einstein Bros., Dunkin' Donuts and Boston Chicken, as director of franchise development. Andrew Yakoobian, whose background includes posts with Allied Domecq QSR, has been hired on as director of marketing. Dawn Cacciotti, previously with Cheesecake Factory, Boston Market and Cosi, comes aboard as director of training. -Nation's Restaurant News