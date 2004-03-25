Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Introduce Low-Carb Breakfast Bowls

March 25, 2004 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carpinteria, California-Inspired by the success of the lettuce-wrapped, $3.95 "Six Dollar Burger" at Carl's Jr., and sister chain Hardee's comparable Low-Carb Thickburger, the two CKE Restaurants-owned brands said they are introducing a Low Carb Breakfast Bowl boasting 4 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates.

This $2.99, 20-ounce bowls contain two eggs, either folded or scrambled, a sausage patty, a slice of Swiss cheese and a "loaded omelet" containing more sausage, diced ham, crumbled bacon and Cheddar cheese, topped with additional crumbled bacon and shredded Cheddar.

The permanent menu addition debuted systemwide March 15 at 2,134-unit Hardee's, and is set to launch March 24 at 1,003-unit Carl's Jr. -Nation's Restaurant News