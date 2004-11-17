Reward Me

Rebates and incentives make buying all the more appealing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

December once signaled the end of inventory clearing-out. Now, new cars and trucks arrive at dealerships year-round. But dealers still need to clear out their inventory, and incentives and rebates often jump at year's end.

Cash-back rebates and incentives on new and leased vehicles have become part of the consumer and business landscape. They're popu-lar with buyers and dealers because each side feels rewarded-buyers with cash savings and dealers with sales. Edmunds.com, an online resource for automotive information, reported in June that the average manufacturer incentive per vehicle sold was $2,507, and that Chrysler, Ford and GM increased their offers $213 over the previous month, to $3,461. Analysts predict that rising interest rates will lead to even better offers. High oil prices and buyers' reluctance to shell out for large SUVs result in these vehicles carrying the highest incentives, averaging $4,350.

At Toyota, incentives vary from region to region, depending on market conditions. On Toyota's Tundra Double Cab pickup, buyers are offered $1,000 or an APR of 0 percent for a 36-month loan. GMC gives $3,000 away on its Savana cargo van and $3,500 each on the Sierra 2500 crew cab and the Sierra pickup. If you belong to GM's Owner Loyalty Program, the cash-back offers can jump thousands of dollars, depending on the vehicle.

Certainly, incentives and rebates on trucks are volatile and can change from week to week, so keeping up with the latest offerings is important if you want to save money. There are dozens of useful manufacturers' websites that provide up-to-the-minute information on incentives and rebates. Be sure to read the fine print before buying. With a lease, incentives and rebates can come in the form of reduced rates for perfect credit, a higher residual value (what the vehicle is worth at the end of the lease), or a lower monthly payment.

One cashless incentive to buy a vehicle comes from GM, whose 24-hour test-drive program allows potential buyers to take a model home overnight. You can also receive incentives for GM upgrades, such as partitions and winches.

While manufacturers regularly post the figures on their websites, the best place to find them is at your local dealerships. Some incentives and rebates aren't advertised in the local media, so a phone call or a visit to the dealer may be necessary to get the best deal.

Incentives and Rebates Online
Get more information about these money-saving programs on the following sites:
www.autobytel.com
www.cadillac.com
www.carbagains.com
www.cars.com
www.carsdirect.com
www.chrysler.com
www.dodge.com
www.edmunds.com
www.ford.com
www.gm.com
www.gmc.com
www.honda.com
www.invoicedealers.com
www.isuzu.com
www.kbb.com
www.nissanusa.com
www.toyota.com

Jill Amadio is Entrepreneur's "Wheels" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market