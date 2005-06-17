My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Beauty for a Buck

Challenging the industry standard of costly cosmetics, e.l.f. says, "The buck stops here."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Description: Cosmetics company where every product costs $1
Founders: Scott Vincent Borba, 31, and Joey Shamah, 23
Location: New York City
2005 projected sales: $7 million to $10 million
http://www.eyeslipsface.com

East Meets West: "I've always loved the idea of making people feel and look beautiful on the outside and inside," says Shamah. He was a New York University business student working for his family's apparel company when, at a party, he met Borba, a Los Angeles beauty-industry veteran who helped launch Hard Candy cosmetics along with a handful of re-launches for high-end hair-care and cosmetics lines. Between Shamah's international sourcing contacts and Borba's extensive experience, an idea was born.

Dollar Daze: After discovering that higher-income consumers shopped at dollar stores, Shamah and Borba saw a perfect opportunity to nestle their cosmetics into the dollar market. Borba says they target these customers by offering "the same benefits, look and ingredients for a reasonable price."

Cosmetic Procedure: During the month of October, e.l.f. donated 20 percent of the proceeds from its Shimmering Facial Whip to help fund Win Against Breast Cancer's research and services, and provided makeup in Color Therapy Care Packages to breast cancer patients in inner-city hospitals in Los Angeles.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.