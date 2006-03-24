9 Reasons You Should be Selling on eBay

There are many ways to get started on ebay. Which will you choose?

Although many people start on eBay by clearing out their attics, garages and closets, or by selling all their spouse's items, there are many other reasons why 1.5 million people and businesses have flocked to use eBay as an additional source of revenue. Here are some of the most popular types of businesses on eBay:

Many businesses start off by selling merchandise that is out of season, returns, or out-of-box. However, they quickly realize that by opening up their business to the global marketplace, some of their retail products also sell for higher prices on eBay. Selling for Others: Love selling on eBay, but don't have the money to invest in tons of inventory? Become a Trading Assistant and sell inventory for others. Learn more at www.ebay.com/ta.

Looking for a way to expand your current customer base? "Selling internationally should be an essential part of your growth strategy on eBay," says Tim Kunihiro, director of Cross Border Trade, International Operations, at eBay. "Not only do half of eBay users reside outside the U.S., but they also actively buy from U.S. sellers at higher prices. Items that are sold cross-border and paid for with PayPal fetch 16 percent higher prices, on average." Buying Inventory on eBay to Start a Business: As with many new companies, Seattle-based Mpire, a listing management company, was on a budget. "Once we secured our funding and office space, our first act was to begin buying office equipment," says Gregory Harrison, chief technology officer and co-founder of Mpire Corp. "Because we wanted to make every cent count, we bought nearly all our first office's equipment through eBay, including a laser printer, Cisco switches, a firewall, six laptops and four PC workstations!"

Janelle Elms, eBay University instructor and online business consultant, specializes in coaching individuals and companies to build successful businesses on eBay. She is the bestselling co-author of Tax Loopholes for eBay Sellers.