Janelle Elms eBay University instructor and dean of Online Business for LA College International, is creator of the eBay Stores Video Series.
Getting Schooled
Boost your sales by learning from experienced eBay sellers.
For Your Review
Want more eyes on your products? Go online and share your expertise.
Good Advice
Got questions? eBay's got answers. Here's where to find them.
In the Fast Lane
Get some attention and speed up your sales with an eBay blog.
Along for the Ride
Find out how search engines can drive visitors to your eBay listings.
Play by the Rules
eBay regulations and guidelines keep buyers and sellers on the same page-of the rule book, that is.
Technology
Supply Side
Companies turn to eBay to find smart buys for their businesses.
Technology
Using eBay to Find Customers
Get your business out there--with a little help from eBay.
Technology
eBay Business Automation
Make more money with less effort by using eBay's tools to automate your business.
Avoid Scams on eBay
Use eBay's security measures to avoid falling prey to online scams.
Starting a Business
Selling Cars on eBay
Get your automotive business in gear with help from eBay Motors.
Technology
Express Yourself
Buyers and sellers alike are hailing eBay's latest shopping site.
Starting a Business
Tips on Shipping Your Product
You can't have a successful eBay business without a way to ship your goods. Here are some tips and tools to help you do it right.
Take Your eBay Biz Global
EBay's international shipping and payment options put the whole world in your hands.
Bring In eBay Customers With Your Site
New customers are out there, but they might not be on eBay--yet. Use a website to show them the way to your business.