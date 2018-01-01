Janelle Elms

Janelle Elms eBay University instructor and dean of Online Business for LA College International, is creator of the eBay Stores Video Series.

Getting Schooled

Boost your sales by learning from experienced eBay sellers.
3 min read
For Your Review

Want more eyes on your products? Go online and share your expertise.
3 min read
Good Advice

Got questions? eBay's got answers. Here's where to find them.
2 min read
In the Fast Lane

Get some attention and speed up your sales with an eBay blog.
3 min read
Along for the Ride

Find out how search engines can drive visitors to your eBay listings.
3 min read
Play by the Rules

eBay regulations and guidelines keep buyers and sellers on the same page-of the rule book, that is.
3 min read
Supply Side
Technology

Companies turn to eBay to find smart buys for their businesses.
2 min read
Using eBay to Find Customers
Technology

Get your business out there--with a little help from eBay.
3 min read
eBay Business Automation
Technology

Make more money with less effort by using eBay's tools to automate your business.
3 min read
Avoid Scams on eBay

Use eBay's security measures to avoid falling prey to online scams.
3 min read
Selling Cars on eBay
Starting a Business

Get your automotive business in gear with help from eBay Motors.
3 min read
Express Yourself
Technology

Buyers and sellers alike are hailing eBay's latest shopping site.
6 min read
Tips on Shipping Your Product
Starting a Business

You can't have a successful eBay business without a way to ship your goods. Here are some tips and tools to help you do it right.
3 min read
Take Your eBay Biz Global

EBay's international shipping and payment options put the whole world in your hands.
3 min read
Bring In eBay Customers With Your Site

New customers are out there, but they might not be on eBay--yet. Use a website to show them the way to your business.
3 min read
