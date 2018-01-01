A K Mishra

A K Mishra

Guest Writer
Educationist and Motivational Speaker, MD
AK Mishra, the founder and director of Chanakya education private limited, which is a conglomerate of Chanakya IAS Academy, flagship company (since 1993), Chanakya Academy for SSC/banking & other Government jobs and Chanakya Publications. Understanding and analyzing human behavior at different stages of life in different circumstances is what enticed, Success Guru AK Mishra to establish two more business verticals which are “AK Mishra’s Art of Success – a life transformation training company & Non-profit Organization “AK Mishra Foundation”. For more than 2 decades he has been inspiring youth with his motivational lectures,

More From A K Mishra

Entrepreneurs, Here's Why You Need Downtime For Your Mind
Relaxation

Entrepreneurs, Here's Why You Need Downtime For Your Mind

Research demonstrates that time-off-assignments are imperative for right and proper functioning of brain and our overall health.
4 min read
