CEO and head of business, RENT IT BAE

Aanchal Saini, CEO & head of business, has been the stellar force behind spawning & conceptualization of RENT IT BAE. She is responsible for running all the facets of business right from procurement to business development. With her unique & interesting inputs, Aanchal brings in a lot of passion & commitment in driving the team. Prior to RENT IT BAE, Aanchal was a practising lawyer & was one of the founding members of the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, Delhi High Court.