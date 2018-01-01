Aaron Keller

Naming a Business
A Great Name Tells You More Than Just What the Company Does
It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Naming a Business
6 Memory Factors to Consider as You Craft Your Business Name
Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
Naming a Business
Your Brand Depends on Your Great Business Name Being Protected
Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.
Selling a Business
Ramping Up the Curb Appeal as You Plan to Sell Your Business
Do a thorough inventory of such things as the company's brand assets and messaging to assure the highest value upon a transition in ownership.
Social Media Marketing
Don't Just Have Social-Media Conversations, Design Them
Consider these four elements as you plan your strategy to engage with potential customers.