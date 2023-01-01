Aaron Knipp
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder of Cicospace
Aaron Knipp is the founder of Cicospace, recognized as a leading resource for keynote speakers. Knipp is a published author and writes extensively around the speaking industry as well as the significance of intentions and community within the business landscape.
Latest
Growing a Business
How Being Intentional and Focusing on a Specific Niche Can Lead to Greater Success for Your Business
Deep audience connections are outperforming broad strategies. Here's how.