Aaron Kwittken

Guest Writer
Global Chairman and CEO of Kwittken

Aaron Kwittken is global chairman and CEO of Kwittken, an award-winning PR agency headquartered in New York. The firm has offices in London and Toronto and boasts a client roster of iconic brands along with a staff of multi-specialists. Kwittken makes regular guest appearances on CNBC, FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV to provide insights on matters involving reputation and brand management.

Competitive Athletics Can Give You the Competitive Edge in Business
Exercise

A race-ready CEO details how marathons and triathlons prepares him to tackle everyday challenges.
4 min read
Seven Ways to Avoid Brand-Damaging Quotes
Marketing

It's easily done if you follow some simple, common-sense guidelines.
5 min read
How Your PR Can Seize the Day
Marketing

3 ways to turn news events into publicity for your business
4 min read
Seven Stupid Reasons to Hire a PR Agency
Marketing

A capable agency should provide visibility and increased brand awareness while keeping your end-game in focus.
5 min read
Rebranding Lessons From Aol.2
Marketing

Makeovers can boost a dying brand--the key is communications coupled with real changes.
3 min read
Learn From Tiger's PR Troubles
Marketing

For once, you don't want to be Tiger Woods--but his situation does provide a free lesson in crisis management.
6 min read
Physical Fitness Is Good for Business
Marketing

Use these lessons from triathlon training to improve your work performance.
4 min read
FTC Aims to Uproot Deception
Marketing

The new social media policy makes transparency paramount.
3 min read
Avoid Social Media Weapons of Mass Destruction
Marketing

Protect your reputation from acts of 'social media terrorism.'
3 min read
Lessons from 'Brand Obama'
Marketing

Use the president's message control strategies to command attention.
5 min read
