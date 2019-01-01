Aaron Romigh is the chief operating officer at Miller Heiman Group. His mission is to understand every aspect of his customers’ business and deliver unique, innovative solutions to meet their challenges. Before joining Miller Heiman Group, Romigh held senior-level positions at CPA Global and Williams Lea, a division of DHL.
In the end, a CRM is just a tool. What your company really needs is a consistent sales methodology that guides your actions.