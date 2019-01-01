My Queue

Aaron Romigh

Aaron Romigh

Guest Writer
Chief Operating Officer,, Miller Heiman Group

About Aaron Romigh

Aaron Romigh is the chief operating officer at Miller Heiman Group. His mission is to understand every aspect of his customers’ business and deliver unique, innovative solutions to meet their challenges. Before joining Miller Heiman Group, Romigh held senior-level positions at CPA Global and Williams Lea, a division of DHL. 

How We Analyzed the Nuts and Bolts of 'Good Sales Methodology' and Merged 15 CRMs Into One Effective Solution
Ready For Anything

In the end, a CRM is just a tool. What your company really needs is a consistent sales methodology that guides your actions.
