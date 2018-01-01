Aashika Jain & Nidhi Singh

Aashika Jain & Nidhi Singh

Entrepreneur India

More From Aashika Jain & Nidhi Singh

How are India Films Addressing the Stigma Attached to Mental Health
Mental Health

How are India Films Addressing the Stigma Attached to Mental Health

'A good film is one where the screening finishes and thinking begins in your mind, which doesn't end'
2 min read
Indian Government's Push For Education to Help This Healthcare-focused MNC
Healthcare

Indian Government's Push For Education to Help This Healthcare-focused MNC

"The population versus doctor ratio should ideally be 1300:1. In India it is 2000: 1, which makes it worse than Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."
4 min read
This Banker Left Her High Profile Job to Set up Family Office in India
Family Offices

This Banker Left Her High Profile Job to Set up Family Office in India

This entrepreneur explains why wealthy Indian families should opt for family office
3 min read
'Programmatic Advertising Will Be The Next Big Thing In India'
Advertising

'Programmatic Advertising Will Be The Next Big Thing In India'

It will give the right message at the right time to the right user, says this entrepreneur
3 min read
This Company Helps in Bringing Back Customers to Your Website
Customer Loyalty

This Company Helps in Bringing Back Customers to Your Website

India's top e-commerce companies like Myntra and Koovs are being helped by Sociomantic
3 min read
'Information, Communication & Transaction 3 Stages of Digital Banking'
digital banking

'Information, Communication & Transaction 3 Stages of Digital Banking'

Vice-President & Regional Head of Corporate Banking in Axis Bank said digital banking would cover the entire population, irrespective of the fact whether an individual has a bank account or not.
3 min read
Dropping Out Isn't a Wise Decision Says This School Dropped-out Entrepreneur
Cybersecurity

Dropping Out Isn't a Wise Decision Says This School Dropped-out Entrepreneur

Trishneet believes that education plays a very important role and it doesn't only mean formal education.
3 min read
