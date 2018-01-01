Aashika Jain & Vanita Dsouza

Energy Efficiency
'PM Modi's Energy Plans will Open Avenues for Entrepreneurs and Investors'
Sara Vakhshouri, President, SVB Energy International, is very optimistic about Modi's energy plan
Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship is Not Sexy; It's Hardwork with Frustration, Says this Ex-ISB Dean
Ajit Rangnekar shares three tips aspiring millennials should keep in mind before taking up entrepreneurship
Agritech
Israel's Social Impact Startups Love India. Here's Why
With India's vast agricultural lands, Israel's technological agricultural expertise makes for the perfect partnership
Indian startup ecosystem
This Regional Incubator is an Inspiration for Indian States to Improve their Start-up Ecosystem
This organization is now officially helping states like Goa, Assam, Delhi and a few others to build an early stage ecosystem
Entrepreneurial ecosystems
Key Stakeholders Have Nurtured Hyderabad's Startup Ecosystem, Says This Angel Investor
Viiveck Verma is member investor with Hyderabad Angels (HA) and IIT- Hyderabad Seed Fund
Digital lending
This Startup Finds No Risk in Lending to Indian Millenials Without Background Checks
If you ask me why India, it's because we should be where the market is
Investments
This NRI Investor Believes There is No Better Time To Invest In India
Reddi believes that startups today are staring at opportunities and can very well absorb huge capital after having learned the lesson the hard way
Social Entrepreneurs
"Social Issues Cannot Be Fought in a Silo"
UN's Youth Leader Trisha Shetty thinks there is need of robust mechanism to implement policies
Artificial Intelligence
"India Will Continue To Grow Alongside AI"
Veeramachaneni is among those few who feel Indians will not lose jobs with the crossover to AI.
Creative Entrepreneur
"I Will Put Indian Film Industries Under One Umbrella"
Producer-Director Sohan Roy feels India is nowhere close to Hollywood in terms of revenue generation. However he has hope.
Health and Wellness
An App That Will Push You to Live & Believe
This start-up creates content in audio, video and virtual reality that helps people master their emotions