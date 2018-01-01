Aashika Jain & Vanita Dsouza

'PM Modi's Energy Plans will Open Avenues for Entrepreneurs and Investors'
Energy Efficiency

2 min read

Sara Vakhshouri, President, SVB Energy International, is very optimistic about Modi's energy plan
2 min read
Entrepreneurship is Not Sexy; It's Hardwork with Frustration, Says this Ex-ISB Dean
Entrepreneurship

2 min read

Ajit Rangnekar shares three tips aspiring millennials should keep in mind before taking up entrepreneurship
2 min read
Israel's Social Impact Startups Love India. Here's Why
Agritech

3 min read

With India's vast agricultural lands, Israel's technological agricultural expertise makes for the perfect partnership
3 min read
This Regional Incubator is an Inspiration for Indian States to Improve their Start-up Ecosystem
Indian startup ecosystem

3 min read

This organization is now officially helping states like Goa, Assam, Delhi and a few others to build an early stage ecosystem
3 min read
Key Stakeholders Have Nurtured Hyderabad's Startup Ecosystem, Says This Angel Investor
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

2 min read

Viiveck Verma is member investor with Hyderabad Angels (HA) and IIT- Hyderabad Seed Fund
2 min read
This Startup Finds No Risk in Lending to Indian Millenials Without Background Checks
Digital lending

3 min read

If you ask me why India, it's because we should be where the market is
3 min read
This NRI Investor Believes There is No Better Time To Invest In India
Investments

2 min read

Reddi believes that startups today are staring at opportunities and can very well absorb huge capital after having learned the lesson the hard way
2 min read
"Social Issues Cannot Be Fought in a Silo"
Social Entrepreneurs

2 min read

UN's Youth Leader Trisha Shetty thinks there is need of robust mechanism to implement policies
2 min read
"India Will Continue To Grow Alongside AI"
Artificial Intelligence

2 min read

Veeramachaneni is among those few who feel Indians will not lose jobs with the crossover to AI.
2 min read
"I Will Put Indian Film Industries Under One Umbrella"
Creative Entrepreneur

2 min read

Producer-Director Sohan Roy feels India is nowhere close to Hollywood in terms of revenue generation. However he has hope.
2 min read
An App That Will Push You to Live & Believe
Health and Wellness

2 min read

This start-up creates content in audio, video and virtual reality that helps people master their emotions
2 min read
