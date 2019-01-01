Aashish Rajesh oversees all corporate communications at Worldwide Formations. This involves devising and executing creative business strategies to enhance the overall performance of the company. He has a wealth of experience working in the Middle East having held several leadership roles in a broad range of industries, from design to brand development. He holds numerous academic qualifications including a BSc in design management from the American University of Sharjah.
About Aashish Rajesh
Location Dubai, United Arab Emirates
More From Aashish Rajesh
Growth Strategies
Money Matters: A Guide For Starting (And Setting) Up A Business In The UAE
It is crucial to use precise planning to ensure that your UAE startup can be launched on budget, here's a cost-benefit analysis guide to help you navigate your available options.