Abdulaziz Abdulqadir Lang

Founder and Chairman, Gadlang Management Consultancy Group

Abdulaziz Abdulqadir Lang is a recognized expert in strategy planning, organizational development and change management. A leader, planner and community developer, he is one of the founders and Chairman of Gadlang Management Consultancy Group. He served Sabre Group as Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Egypt business, and Director - Strategic Planning & Company Secretary for Sabre’s entire Middle East operations. In addition, he has worked in Bahrain, UAE, Pakistan, USA, UK, Germany and Singapore for different organizations including Gadlang, Gulf Air, Zagro, BASF and Ernst & Young.

 

 

Here's What A Strategy And Business Organizer Can Do For Your Enterprise
Growth Strategies

As an organization starts to grow, and the business becomes more complex, the enterprise's senior leadership will need more time to focus on challenges and opportunities
