Abdulla Barakji

Entrepreneur Mindset
UAE To Sweden: A Perspective On Entrepreneurship
I've been involved with the startup scene in Dubai for about three years now, and now that I have moved to Sweden for my Master's degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Lund University, it's been quite interesting to see the entrepreneurial drive of my fellow students here.
Pitching
My Startup Idea Got Rejected, And Here's What I Learned
In the journey of entrepreneurship, you go through a lot of experiences. Not all will be good, but there is definitely something to learn.
Motivation
The Truth About Entrepreneurship
Success is neither quick, nor easy. It takes years of dedication and continuous failure until one day you come up with the perfect formula.
Growth Strategies
Five Secrets To Accomplishing More
When you decided to take the path of entrepreneurship, you knew that it wouldn't be easy. It is full of endless days and nights of hard work.
Motivation
You Have Nothing To Lose (And Everything To Gain) By Putting Yourself Out There
If you want to try something new, you have to get out of your comfort zone.
Networking
It's Not Just About Collecting Business Cards: How To Properly Network
No matter what you do for a living, maintaining a network will always come in handy.
Growth Strategies
Get To The Point: The Four-Sentence Email
We live in a world where everybody is rushed and pressed for time. People are on the clock, and they want to get things done as quickly as possible.
Digital Marketing
Building A Proper Digital Presence
Having a digital presence does not only refer to advertising online, but building a digital destination for your business.
Social Media
Social Media Marketing In The Digital Age
As a business owner, it is important that you understand how social media works.