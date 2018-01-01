Abdulla Barakji

Abdulla Barakji

Guest Writer
Founder, Business Buzz
Abdulla Barakji is an entrepreneur, innovator, storyteller, marketer, and writer. Barakji is the founder of Business Buzz.

More From Abdulla Barakji

UAE To Sweden: A Perspective On Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Mindset

UAE To Sweden: A Perspective On Entrepreneurship

I've been involved with the startup scene in Dubai for about three years now, and now that I have moved to Sweden for my Master's degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Lund University, it's been quite interesting to see the entrepreneurial drive of my fellow students here.
4 min read
My Startup Idea Got Rejected, And Here's What I Learned
Pitching

My Startup Idea Got Rejected, And Here's What I Learned

In the journey of entrepreneurship, you go through a lot of experiences. Not all will be good, but there is definitely something to learn.
5 min read
The Truth About Entrepreneurship
Motivation

The Truth About Entrepreneurship

Success is neither quick, nor easy. It takes years of dedication and continuous failure until one day you come up with the perfect formula.
3 min read
Five Secrets To Accomplishing More
Growth Strategies

Five Secrets To Accomplishing More

When you decided to take the path of entrepreneurship, you knew that it wouldn't be easy. It is full of endless days and nights of hard work.
4 min read
You Have Nothing To Lose (And Everything To Gain) By Putting Yourself Out There
Motivation

You Have Nothing To Lose (And Everything To Gain) By Putting Yourself Out There

If you want to try something new, you have to get out of your comfort zone.
4 min read
It's Not Just About Collecting Business Cards: How To Properly Network
Networking

It's Not Just About Collecting Business Cards: How To Properly Network

No matter what you do for a living, maintaining a network will always come in handy.
3 min read
Get To The Point: The Four-Sentence Email
Growth Strategies

Get To The Point: The Four-Sentence Email

We live in a world where everybody is rushed and pressed for time. People are on the clock, and they want to get things done as quickly as possible.
3 min read
Building A Proper Digital Presence
Digital Marketing

Building A Proper Digital Presence

Having a digital presence does not only refer to advertising online, but building a digital destination for your business.
3 min read
Social Media Marketing In The Digital Age
Social Media

Social Media Marketing In The Digital Age

As a business owner, it is important that you understand how social media works.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.