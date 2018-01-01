Chris Porteous

Chris Porteous

Guest Writer
High Performance Growth Marketer
Chris Porteous, CEO of Grey Smoke Media / My SEO Sucks, builds high performing sales funnels and marketing workflow solutions for businesses across North America.

More From Chris Porteous

Human Tech Support Still Has a Future
Technology

Human Tech Support Still Has a Future

Tech will empower, not replace, human beings.
5 min read
Balancing Creativity and SEO in Content Writing
Content Marketing

Balancing Creativity and SEO in Content Writing

If people like your content, Google will like your content.
4 min read
Add SEO to the List of Everything Being Transformed by Artificial Intelligence
Technology

Add SEO to the List of Everything Being Transformed by Artificial Intelligence

Search engines are leveraging artificial intelligence to create more relevant responses to search queries.
6 min read
4 Keyword Search Strategies to Grow Your Business
SEO Tips

4 Keyword Search Strategies to Grow Your Business

No matter what business you are in, you won't be in business for long if no one can find your company.
5 min read
7 Traits of Supremely Productive Employees
Productivity

7 Traits of Supremely Productive Employees

High-performing employees are worth their weight in gold.
5 min read
