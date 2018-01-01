Chris Porteous

Technology
Human Tech Support Still Has a Future
Tech will empower, not replace, human beings.
Content Marketing
Balancing Creativity and SEO in Content Writing
If people like your content, Google will like your content.
Technology
Add SEO to the List of Everything Being Transformed by Artificial Intelligence
Search engines are leveraging artificial intelligence to create more relevant responses to search queries.
SEO Tips
4 Keyword Search Strategies to Grow Your Business
No matter what business you are in, you won't be in business for long if no one can find your company.
Productivity
7 Traits of Supremely Productive Employees
High-performing employees are worth their weight in gold.