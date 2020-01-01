An entrepreneur from Saudi Arabia, Abdullah Faisal Alothman is the founder and Co-Chairman of Geidea Financial Tech and AO Holdings, as well as the co-founder of United Lemar Company Ltd.
How Fintech Can Help Ensure The Survival Of SMEs In The Middle East
Improving financial inclusion for SMEs could boost annual economic growth by 1%, and also lead to a potential 16 million jobs by 2025 in the Middle East and Central Asia regions.