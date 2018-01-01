Abhishek Agarwal

CEO & Co-Founder of Design’N’Buy, Mobicommerce & OhoShop

Abhishek Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder of Design’N’Buy, Mobicommerce & OhoShop, comes with more than 14 years of experience in Web-to-Print & IT. He hold his expertise in delivering innovate and unique ideas in w2p. He has a clan of experts that deliver challenging and exciting results. Delivering customized solutions with utmost perfection has been his life’s motto.

How Intelligent Packaging makes Printing Industry Evolve
Printing

How Intelligent Packaging makes Printing Industry Evolve

Let's explore the potential of intelligent printing and packaging segment
6 min read
What is Holding Your Print Business Back?
Printing

What is Holding Your Print Business Back?

Print businesses are making investments in technology but unable to reap benefits.
5 min read
How The Printing Industry Can Grow With Optimum Resources
Printing

How The Printing Industry Can Grow With Optimum Resources

The first step towards evolving your print business is reassuring your presence among present and potential customers
5 min read
The Future of Print Marketplaces
Printing

The Future of Print Marketplaces

Print Marketplaces are easy to manage as they are built on Open Source platforms
5 min read
Print Industry: The Role of Education in Bridging the Technology Gap
Printing

Print Industry: The Role of Education in Bridging the Technology Gap

The printing industry needs to acknowledge the fact that digital disruption is around the corner impending challenges should be addressed
6 min read
Reasons for an Unsuccessful Print Commerce Business
print business

Reasons for an Unsuccessful Print Commerce Business

A web-to-print solution is a new opportunity, but you need to make sure that you choose the right one while opting to go online with your printing business
4 min read
