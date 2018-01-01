Co-founder and Group CEO, RSA Global

Abhishek Ajay Shah is the co-founder and Group CEO of RSA Global, a tech driven, multi-award winning supply chain solutions provider, headquartered in the UAE. The companies in the group include RSA Logistics, RSA-TALKE, RSA Cold Chain, RSA National and Meesan Logistics. RSA Global’s core purpose of Solving challenges for a Better Tomorrow enables the company to deliver growth and success to its wide array of multinational and boutique customers by offering bespoke, quality supply chain services that are underpinned by a strong focus on technology.

Under Abhishek’s leadership, in a short 9 years, the RSA team has developed a variety of industry specific solutions, and in the past year alone, RSA received 3 accolades including Gulf Capital Business of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Gulf Customer Experience Award. RSA is also rated as an ‘A’ enterprise by Dubai SME.

Abhishek, who is an Endeavour Entrepreneur, has dynamic management and leadership style. He is also a member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), The UAE Chapter. Abhishek holds a masters degree in Civil Engineering with Business Management from Warwick.