Abhishek Sinha
Co-Founder, Eko
Latest
Leveraging On Fintech To Solve the 'Creditworthiness' Issues Among MSMEs In India
The traditional lending cycle is time-consuming, involves excessive documentation including but not limited to registration proof, income proof, bank statement, business plan, MSME certificate, etc., and many MSMEs may not have all these documents
More Authors You Might Like
-
Joe Valley
Author of The EXITpreneur's Playbook, Partner at Quiet Light Brokerage
-
Ramon Ray
Founder, SmartHustle.com
-
Krishna Athal
Start-Up Community and Incubation Manager of Turbine
-
Kevin Wessels
Founder of RevSherpas
-
Mario Ciabarra
Founder & CEO of Quantum Metric
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Kevin Roddy
Creative Director/Writer at great·er·est