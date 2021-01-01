Abhishikta Munjal
Chief risk officer, IIFL Home Finance
Latest
Factors Important For First-time Homebuyers While Considering Home Loan
Apart from other considerations, the loan aspect needs proper research and consultation
More Authors You Might Like
-
Sid Peddinti
Attorney & Business Growth Strategist
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI
-
Peter Danby
CEO of IronLinx Fulfillment
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
-
Marco Ludwig
Chief Executive Officer & President at Schluter Systems
-
Divya Parekh
CEO
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi