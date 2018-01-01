Adam Bornstein & Jordan Bornstein

The Power of Good Advice
The guidance you choose to follow­ or reject could be the difference between success and failure. So, whom will you listen to?
1 min read
Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice
We asked our Twitter followers: What business conundrums are you facing? Then we sent them to the author of The 4-Hour Workweek.
4 min read
4 Common Sayings in Business Translated -- Finally!
Business is full of clichés. Three successful entrepreneurs turn all that "blah blah blah" into a real advantage.
2 min read
The Chain of Advice: How These Entrepreneurs Inspired and Impacted Each Other
We asked "Who gave you the best piece of advice?" Then we asked the advice giver the same question.
2 min read
3 Tips For Finding a Mentor
The right approaches to wooing the right person, from those who've been there and made it work.
2 min read
The Worst Advice I Ever Got Was...
Entrepreneurs share the words that, had they listened, would have crushed their careers.
4 min read
