Adam Levy

Guest Writer
CEO, Magnet Solutions Group

Adam Levy is the founder of Magnet Solutions Group, an IT and web development company, and LoTops, a CRM and management application for small businesses in any industry. He tweets regularly on business technology at @Adam__Levy.

 

 

Why Short-Term Contracts Aren't Just for Netflix and Spotify Anymore
Contracts

With subscription software as a service rising in popularity, short-term contracts are an increasingly good option for B2B businesses.
5 min read
3 Steps to Take to Start Transitioning Your Business to SaaS
SaaS

People are often averse to change, but businesses can't afford to be if they want to remain competitive.
4 min read
Client Portals Are the New Norm -- Here's How to Set Yours Up Painlessly
Client Relationship Management

Client portals make tasks easier and more convenient for customers, and they save companies time and money. What's not to like?
5 min read
3 Tips for Keeping Confidential Information Just That -- Confidential
Cybersecurity

You're only as strong as your weakest link -- so make sure all your employees know what "confidential" means at your company.
5 min read
What You Need to Know About Multifactor Authentication
Cybersecurity

A cyberattack could mean irreparable damage to your reputation and financial ruin for your business. Multifactor authentication can protect you.
6 min read
Just Being Proactive Isn't Enough: What Entrepreneurs Should Do During a Cyberattack
Cybersecurity

Last month's 'WannaCry'' attack struck huge enterprises. Now, smaller businesses are wondering what hope they have for similar events.
4 min read
Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap
Cybersecurity

IT professionals need help confronting cybersecurity threats and increasingly sophisticated attacks.
5 min read
Surviving a Job Seeker's Market in the Thriving Tech Industry
Hiring Employees

While screening IT applicants thoroughly usually narrows the search to some of the best candidates, making the process too lengthy can mean losing desirable candidates to other companies -- potentially competitors.
4 min read
Got Effective Cybersecurity Practices? Be Aware: The FTC Is Watching You.
Cybersecurity

Data breaches can happen to any business -- not just those with big names. Claiming "I didn't know" won't suffice when this happens to you.
6 min read
