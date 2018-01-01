Adam S. Wescott is a partner and founder of Select Management Group and its entertainment arm SelectNext. He’s spent over ten years working with talent and creating content in the digital and entertainment industry. Adam is also a contributing author to YouTube Channels for Dummies (Wiley, April 2015).
Young Entrepreneurs
How to Avoid the 3 Mistakes That Cost Young Entrepreneurs Credibility
The biggest mistake in growing a company is to hire people who are underqualified for crucial roles and responsibilities.