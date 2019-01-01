About Adam White
Adam White is the Managing Director of MiNT Studios, a Dubai-based content production service for e-commerce businesses in the Middle East. Adam is a process driven production manager with a creative eye and entrepreneurial flair. With a decade of international industry experience at leading online retailers, Adam has led many e-commerce teams to a more productive output, streamlining efficiencies and producing high quality content that delivers on both a brand and consumer level.
