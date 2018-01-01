Guest Writer

CEO of BankBazaar.com

Adhil Shetty serves as the CEO of BankBazaar.com. Also the co-founder of the company, Adhil has set for himself an incisive vision – that of making banking entirely paperless and bringing it completely online to democratize finance and increase financial inclusion – and enabling this through BankBazaar.com. Over the last eight years, as the CEO, Adhil has been instrumental in building BankBazaar.com into a multimillion enterprise with the largest number of partner organizations, widest product range, and biggest reach. Under his guidance, BankBazaar.com now has more than 75 technically integrated partners on board. Adhil also successfully led BankBazaar.com’s international expansion initiative in South Asia.

Adhil has been named as the CEO of the Year for 2016 by CMO Asia. He represents BankBazaar.com at the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and is the convener for the IAMAI Regulatory Committee. He is also actively associated with CII’s Fintech and the Assocham’s eCommerce Committees.

BankBazaar.com, established in 2008 by Adhil Shetty, Arjun Shetty, and Rati Shetty, is India’s first neutral online marketplace that offers end-to- end instant services across leading financial institutions of India covering loans, credit cards, and insurance products. Supported by global investors such as Walden International, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Growth Partners, Mousse Partners and Amazon, BankBazaar.com’s goal has always been to deliver a marketplace that can help users access the right financial product and provide them a simpler, smoother, end-to- end experience in their financial journey. The company was recognised as the best Financial Website in 2016 by the Internet And Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) as well as the Emerging Brand of the Year by CMO Asia for its efforts.