Adi Vaxman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO, Sheba Consulting
Evaluate New Vendors That Will Help the Business Expand
Working with others is all about building relationships, and the process of selecting service providers should be focused on finding those who will connect with executives and the company as a whole and stick around for the long haul.
5 Common International Expansion Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
When setting up an office overseas, don't hamper operations by being stingy with resources. Provide oversight but grant autonomy.
A Primer for Expanding Into New Markets
Amid the excitement of planning an additional branch, prepare by considering these five questions.
Confronting 6 Snarling Expansion Fears
Proper preparation can ease the path overseas -- and bring you the spike in business you dreamed of.