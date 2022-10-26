Adi Vaxman

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO, Sheba Consulting

Adi Vaxman is the founder and CEO of Sheba Consulting, a Fractional Leadership practice. She is an experienced leader with over 30 years of experience growing organizations and managing change. Adi holds 2 BSc degrees from the Hebrew University, as well as an MBA and Ph.D. from Cornell University.

Growing a Business

Evaluate New Vendors That Will Help the Business Expand

Working with others is all about building relationships, and the process of selecting service providers should be focused on finding those who will connect with executives and the company as a whole and stick around for the long haul.

Growing a Business

5 Common International Expansion Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

When setting up an office overseas, don't hamper operations by being stingy with resources. Provide oversight but grant autonomy.

Growing a Business

A Primer for Expanding Into New Markets

Amid the excitement of planning an additional branch, prepare by considering these five questions.

Growing a Business

Confronting 6 Snarling Expansion Fears

Proper preparation can ease the path overseas -- and bring you the spike in business you dreamed of.

