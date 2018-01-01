Aditi Surana

Creator, GraphoCoaching

Aditi Surana is an internationally renowned Graphologist, Speaker, Writer and Relationship coach. She is the creator of 'GraphoCoaching' - an effective method that combines the science Graphology with the art of coaching to create specific results.

How to Develop the Ideal Psychology for The Boardroom?
Business Psychology

Most of us attempt to present a positive persona but are we always sure of how we are perceived or what signals we may be sending out?
Which Stroke in Writing Shows Leaders Who Do Not Take Feedback Well?
graphologist

Without any emotional sensitivity or fear, feedbacks can be only pieces of information that we can either use to move forward or discard
#5 Reasons To Hire A Handwriting Expert!
Human Resources

Handwriting analysis can be a supportive hiring tool if the performance of the person you are hiring can directly affect your company's bottom line.
