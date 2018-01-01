Aditya Kandoi

Aditya Kandoi

Contributor
CTO

 Aditya is the Chief Technology Officer at Elawoman. Besides co-founding CareOnGo, he is a gold medalist from MDI Gurgaon where he pursued his MBA post his graduation at IIT Varanasi. He has spent majority of his time working with financial institutions including JP Morgan, American Express and Barclays Bank leading their big data, AI and predictive data practices. Last he was leading the NLP based intelligent chat development system for Barclays customers. He has also advised multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers and hospitals like Cadila Health, Lupin Pharmaceuticals etc on various data insights and analysis projects as part of the Big data team at Amex. He loves building scalable technologies and systems to support business growth and expansion.

More From Aditya Kandoi

5 Ways How Fertility Platforms Are Changing The Patient Experience
Personal Health

5 Ways How Fertility Platforms Are Changing The Patient Experience

Here's how fertility platforms and apps have brought IVF Technology to the doorsteps of millions.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.