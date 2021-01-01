Aditya Raghunath

Companies in the electric vehicle (EV) space delivered big gains to investors in 2020. But for 2021, should one bet on an EV market leader Tesla (TSLA), which has concrete plans for growth and anticipates building 50% more vehicles this year than last, or gain exposure to emerging player Lordstown Motors (RIDE), which is still at a pre-revenue stage but is trading at an attractive multiple and for which analyst forecast massive growth in 2022? Let’s discuss.