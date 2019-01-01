Adrit Raha, CEO, Vivant, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Vivant’s business, from aligning the business to the company’s mission, vision and goals to setting strategy, direction, through to Sales, Product, tech and HR.

Prior to joining Vivant, Adrit was Head of Affinity Marketing at AIG (Singapore), with key responsibilities such as managing Existing Partners for AIG (Singapore), along with new business growth in the personal insurance sector. He has also held integral positions at institutions such as Wells Fargo Financial, RSA and Health Source.

He brings to the table a wealth of experience in the fields of Project management & delivery, Sales and NB acquisition, Account Management, while proving to be leader with a strong track record of performance within high-paced, international insurance companies.

He has particular and extensive experience with running a distribution P&L, leading multiple distribution channels across Consumer and Commercial segments (Broker, Bancassurance, Affinity and Alternate distribution), and, delivered successful change projects and initiatives across functions and geography’s.

He is of the strong belief that healthcare has, is, and will always continue to evolve, and it so happens that tech innovation in healthcare is the current now.

Adrit has been at stellar institutions throughout his educational development with his schooling at the prestigious Doon School. He then went on to pursue his Bachelors in Arts at Knox College where he majored in Economics and Psychology. Adrit also attended the University of Strathclyde where he attained his MBA.

In his free time Adrit indulges in Golfing and fast paced runs and enjoys savoring a variety of dishes such as Butter Chicken, Chicken Kiev and Aloo Paratha.