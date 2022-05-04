Afif Khoury
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of SOCi
Afif Khoury, Founder and CEO of SOCi, has been at the forefront of technology for over 20 years. From his contributions to the Human Genome Project, a career as a high-tech M&A attorney, a manager of two VC funds and Founder & CEO of two startups, Afif has made a career out of following the data.
Latest
Growing a Business
What SaaS Companies Need to Focus on to Survive Market Downturns
Here's how SaaS companies can prepare to ride out the falling valuation wave and catch the rising tide again.