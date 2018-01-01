Ahmad Raza

Guest Writer
Creative head behind Samurais.co
Ahmad Raza is the creative head behind Samurais.co, a design and branding agency. His passion for finding creative strategies to convey complex ideas has manifested itself in more than seven years of successful business experience. Raza’s team operates with a diverse, international perspective to capitalize on trends and opportunities for clients around the globe.

More From Ahmad Raza

Take a Break: How Vacations Can Save Your Business
Vacations

Take a Break: How Vacations Can Save Your Business

It's good to work hard -- it's not good to work hard without giving yourself a chance to rest.
4 min read
3 Ways the Work Environment Defines the Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

3 Ways the Work Environment Defines the Entrepreneur

How the people and things you surround yourself with can aid or hurt your chances of success.
5 min read
Why a Purpose-Driven Mission Is Key to Motivating Millennials
Millennials

Why a Purpose-Driven Mission Is Key to Motivating Millennials

Inspiring the youngest workers to achieve their full potential starts by shifting your mindset to build beautiful relationships.
5 min read
A New Solution for Efficiently Recruiting Talent
Hiring

A New Solution for Efficiently Recruiting Talent

Small and midsize businesses often find themselves in a pickle.
4 min read
3 Alternatives Better Than Raising Startup Capital From the 3 F's
Bootstrapping

3 Alternatives Better Than Raising Startup Capital From the 3 F's

Of all the burdens a startup founder bears, none is heavier than knowing family, friends and fools who believed them have their savings on the line.
5 min read
3 Moments Where President Obama Earned the Title of Great Communicator
Communication Strategies

3 Moments Where President Obama Earned the Title of Great Communicator

Pay attention, entrepreneurs: These are great learning opportunities.
5 min read
Target vs. Facebook: 2 Paths to Handling Politically Charged Situations
News and Trends

Target vs. Facebook: 2 Paths to Handling Politically Charged Situations

Politics can muddy the water in the business world. If you find yourself in the middle of a debate, find a neutral position, know the consequences of your actions and keep open lines of communication.
5 min read
Hillary Clinton Conquered These 3 Psychological Traits to Take the Lead
Politics

Hillary Clinton Conquered These 3 Psychological Traits to Take the Lead

While she was bloodied by attacks from all sides, Clinton stood strong and minimized exposure by staying focused on her message.
5 min read
Trump Used Twitter, Slammed Rosie O'Donnell and More for an 1,800-Percent Return on Paid Media
Donald Trump

Trump Used Twitter, Slammed Rosie O'Donnell and More for an 1,800-Percent Return on Paid Media

This man understands the power of showmanship and free media. So should you.
5 min read
