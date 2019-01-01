Ahmad Saud Numan is Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Authority (RAKEZ), where he oversees the Strategic Marketing, Public Relations & Events, Corporate Communications, Creative, and Online functions. In addition, Ahmad is a member of the RAK FDI and also heads RAKEZ Media Zone. His previous roles include Marketing Manager at TECOM Group Dubai. Ahmad holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce/Marketing from University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD).