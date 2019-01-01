My Queue

Ahmad Waarie

Managing Consultant and Head of Talent, CEEMEA

Ahmad is an expert in Strategic Human Resources development and implementation and has 30 years’ experience in this field. Prior to joining Willis Towers Watson, Ahmad was the Director of Strategic Human Resources at The Executive Office/Council of Dubai , where he championed the strategic transformation of the Dubai Government through the introduction of high-profile and complex projects and initiatives. Ahmad also served as the HR Advisor for the UAE Prime Minister’s Office and assisted in the development of high profile strategic projects.  Ahmad has worked in multinational organizations across four continents and has a vast experience in all the areas and challenges in the HR field. He has developed and implemented many high-level HR projects across public and private sector organisations.

More From Ahmad Waarie

Why HR Is Your Company's Greatest Asset During Transformation
Growth Strategies

Why HR Is Your Company's Greatest Asset During Transformation

With so many approaches to business transformation available, here's where HR should direct its effort
