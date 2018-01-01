Contributor

Group CEO, KBW Investments

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of KBW Investments, and the Chief Executive Officer of ARADA, the UAE’s newest developer. Prior to the formation of KBW Investments, as a serial entrepreneur, Alkhoshaibi founded, managed, and orchestrated several profitable exits in a number of industries with operations that varied in size and scale. With practical leadership and executive experience across a number of sectors, Alkhoshaibi’s educational background includes a degree in business finance together with an executive MBA.