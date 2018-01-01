Ahmed Alkhoshaibi

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi

Group CEO, KBW Investments

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi is the Group Chief Executive Officer of KBW Investments, and the Chief Executive Officer of ARADA, the UAE’s newest developer. Prior to the formation of KBW Investments, as a serial entrepreneur, Alkhoshaibi founded, managed, and orchestrated several profitable exits in a number of industries with operations that varied in size and scale. With practical leadership and executive experience across a number of sectors, Alkhoshaibi’s educational background includes a degree in business finance together with an executive MBA.

Five Tips On Executing Big Business: Balancing Leadership And Management For A Stronger Organization
What is actually needed, based on my years of experience both leading and managing, and appointing both leaders and managers, is an exceptionally rare mixture of the two methodologies.
