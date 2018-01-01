Aihui Ong

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of LoveWithFood.com
Aihui Ong is founder and CEO of LoveWithFood.com, a new product sampling platform that helps food companies build online and offline brand awareness and collects product intelligence data for consumer food brands. 

More From Aihui Ong

6 Ways to Build a Happy Startup Culture the Scrappy Way
Company Culture

6 Ways to Build a Happy Startup Culture the Scrappy Way

Founders are the ones who set the stage, as culture usually mirrors their beliefs. Because of that, it's important to set the values and tone right at the beginning.
5 min read
How I Met 75 Investors and Raised $650,000
Startup Funding

How I Met 75 Investors and Raised $650,000

Eight tips on what helped make me a successful fundraiser three years ago and has continued to help me ever since.
4 min read
Get Your Brand Noticed With Subscription Boxes
Project Grow

Get Your Brand Noticed With Subscription Boxes

They're an easy way to delight consumers but they also work to reach a national audience as new-age marketing platforms.
5 min read
The 3 Biggest Challenges of Being a Solo Founder
Solopreneur

The 3 Biggest Challenges of Being a Solo Founder

While being a solo entrepreneur definitely has its benefits, there are also unique obstacles that come with running a company without co-founders.
4 min read
