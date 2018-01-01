Company Culture
6 Ways to Build a Happy Startup Culture the Scrappy Way
Founders are the ones who set the stage, as culture usually mirrors their beliefs. Because of that, it's important to set the values and tone right at the beginning.
Startup Funding
How I Met 75 Investors and Raised $650,000
Eight tips on what helped make me a successful fundraiser three years ago and has continued to help me ever since.
Project Grow
Get Your Brand Noticed With Subscription Boxes
They're an easy way to delight consumers but they also work to reach a national audience as new-age marketing platforms.
Solopreneur
The 3 Biggest Challenges of Being a Solo Founder
While being a solo entrepreneur definitely has its benefits, there are also unique obstacles that come with running a company without co-founders.