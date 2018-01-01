Aimee Millwood

Guest Writer
Aimee Millwood manages the Yotpo blog, where she writes about marketing, growth and engagement.

A Top TripAdvisor Reviewer Talks About How Reviews Work, for Good and Bad
Online Reviews

Businesses have started to feel at risk for becoming victims, but reviews also help customers in ways no one expected.
9 min read
Why No One is Buying Bras Online: Challenges for the eCommerce Lingerie Industry
Ecommerce

Maybe you don't sell bras, but there are ecommerce strategy lessons for you in that sector, nonetheless.
4 min read
How to Earn and Keep a Customer's Trust
Ecommerce

These four steps can help you generate greater trust between your online commerce site and the customers you cultivate.
7 min read
8 Startups Behind a Trio of Online's Newest Fashion-Industry Trends
fashion startup

Having trouble finding that something special online? Not anymore.
5 min read
How to Hire for a Quickly Growing Company Without Losing Your Mind
Hiring

Four creative strategies one HR professional used to hire 19 people inside of a month -- with a $600 budget.
4 min read
These 2 Young Entrepreneurs Seized the Time -- and Success
Startup Basics

The co-founders of startup watch company MVMT took advantage of crowdfunding and social media to market timepieces in a whole new way.
7 min read
Why The Customers Who Don't Convert Are Immensely Important
Brand Advocates

There's an enormous audience of advocates you may be missing out on.
11 min read
