Aimee Millwood

Online Reviews
A Top TripAdvisor Reviewer Talks About How Reviews Work, for Good and Bad
Businesses have started to feel at risk for becoming victims, but reviews also help customers in ways no one expected.
Ecommerce
Why No One is Buying Bras Online: Challenges for the eCommerce Lingerie Industry
Maybe you don't sell bras, but there are ecommerce strategy lessons for you in that sector, nonetheless.
Ecommerce
How to Earn and Keep a Customer's Trust
These four steps can help you generate greater trust between your online commerce site and the customers you cultivate.
fashion startup
8 Startups Behind a Trio of Online's Newest Fashion-Industry Trends
Having trouble finding that something special online? Not anymore.
Hiring
How to Hire for a Quickly Growing Company Without Losing Your Mind
Four creative strategies one HR professional used to hire 19 people inside of a month -- with a $600 budget.
Startup Basics
These 2 Young Entrepreneurs Seized the Time -- and Success
The co-founders of startup watch company MVMT took advantage of crowdfunding and social media to market timepieces in a whole new way.
Brand Advocates
Why The Customers Who Don't Convert Are Immensely Important
There's an enormous audience of advocates you may be missing out on.