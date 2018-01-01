A.J. MacQuarrie

A.J. MacQuarrie

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO at KarmaBox Vending
A.J. MacQuarrie is the CEO of KarmaBox Vending, a healthy vending company that he turned into a multimillion dollar business from a $20,000 investment. He was featured on Dragons’ Den, the Canadian version of Shark Tank, and is the author of Pivot To Your First Million, set to be released in 2017.

More From A.J. MacQuarrie

8 Tips for Entrepreneurial High School Students Ready to Start Their First Businesses
Young Entrepreneurs

8 Tips for Entrepreneurial High School Students Ready to Start Their First Businesses

Starting young can be a huge advantage!
5 min read
Losing My Life Partner Could Have Sunk My Business -- But Instead It Became My Motivation
Overcoming Obstacles

Losing My Life Partner Could Have Sunk My Business -- But Instead It Became My Motivation

How one founder turned personal tragedy into entrepreneurial triumph.
6 min read
Why Parking Where I Know I Shouldn't Helps Me Be a Better Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Mindset

Why Parking Where I Know I Shouldn't Helps Me Be a Better Entrepreneur

Starting a business begins with your mindset.
5 min read
Know When -- and What -- to Give Up in Order to Move Forward
Pivots

Know When -- and What -- to Give Up in Order to Move Forward

Giving up is often looked down upon but can be your key to success.
6 min read
