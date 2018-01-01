Ajai Chowdhry

Ajai Chowdhry

Guest Writer
Founder, HCL
Ajai Chowdhry, one of the six founder members of HCL began an exciting journey three decades ago with a dream to give India its very own microcomputer. He has an expertise in business management and administration, and in Information Technologies (IT) sector.
 

More From Ajai Chowdhry

How India Can Best Utilize Its Demographic Advantage
Skill Development

How India Can Best Utilize Its Demographic Advantage

There is an urgent need to improve the level of employability of the available workforce to be able to keep up with the growth in demand for skilled workforce.
4 min read
Quick Implementation is Key to Startup India Action Plan's Success
Startup India

Quick Implementation is Key to Startup India Action Plan's Success

In order to create a positive impact, the conditions need to be simple and the process has to be quick.
3 min read
Is Profitability More Important Than Growth?
Planning

Is Profitability More Important Than Growth?

It is crucial for any business to grow as well as be profitable in order to sustain and stay relevant in the marketplace.
3 min read
Finding a perfect investor could be closer than you think
Finding Investors

Finding a perfect investor could be closer than you think

It is vital for an entrepreneur to find the right investor for their business as this is a symbiotic relationship.
4 min read
