Ajai Chowdhry, one of the six founder members of HCL began an exciting journey three decades ago with a dream to give India its very own microcomputer. He has an expertise in business management and administration, and in Information Technologies (IT) sector.
Skill Development
How India Can Best Utilize Its Demographic Advantage
There is an urgent need to improve the level of employability of the available workforce to be able to keep up with the growth in demand for skilled workforce.
Startup India
Quick Implementation is Key to Startup India Action Plan's Success
In order to create a positive impact, the conditions need to be simple and the process has to be quick.
Planning
Is Profitability More Important Than Growth?
It is crucial for any business to grow as well as be profitable in order to sustain and stay relevant in the marketplace.
Finding Investors
Finding a perfect investor could be closer than you think
It is vital for an entrepreneur to find the right investor for their business as this is a symbiotic relationship.