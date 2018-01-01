Ajay Ramasubramaniam

Ajay Ramasubramaniam

Contributor
Director, Zone Startups India

Ajay Ramasubramanium is Director, Zone Startups India, which is a part of Ryerson Futures Netowork that operates accelerator programs around the World under the brand Zone Startups. We provide hands on strategic and tactical guidance for startups looking to drive market validation and customer acquisition as well as access to investors, corporate partners and advisors.

More From Ajay Ramasubramaniam

Market Access Programs: Adding Dimensions to Accelerators
Accelerators

Market Access Programs: Adding Dimensions to Accelerators

Getting into a new industry or geography isn't as simple as it may sound - even if you've scaled well in your home market.
5 min read
Not Tech but collaborations to Be the Next Big Thing for Fintech Industry
FinTech

Not Tech but collaborations to Be the Next Big Thing for Fintech Industry

Collaboration is helping traditional services to transform into new avatars of delivery
3 min read
