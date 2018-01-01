Ajeet Singh

Freelance Writer
Ajeet has done Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has extensive experience in community management, social media consultancy, child safety, and crisis management. 
 

This is How Asian Startups are Driving the Autonomous Cars Trend
Automobile

A car driving us wherever we want is no longer the theme of a science fiction
4 min read
Why Most People Never Start a Business and Why Some Do
Business

It's easy to think that business people have an inherent 'business sense' that can't be learned, but this is very far from the truth
5 min read
Online Social Integration: Connecting Local Business With Great Customers
Online Business

Online social integration is a process of connecting people of diverse race, culture, colour, and languages over the internet
5 min read
Here's How Social Media Paves Way for Emerging Entrepreneurs
Social Media

By using social media to market, small business gets the opportunity to reach out to more customers.
4 min read
5 Exercises That Improved My Technical Writing
Business Writing

It is always possible to edit a bad page, but not a blank page!
5 min read
How to Build an ECommerce Store For Your Retail Clients
Ecommerce

Delivering on such a demand is way too common and simpler now.
5 min read
