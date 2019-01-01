Founder & CEO of AJIT Industries Pvt Ltd, is a hands-on CEO with expertise in growing a business from scratch, transformed a small trading company into a thoroughly professionally managed esteemed organization. Ajit Gupta boasts of 30 years of vast experience in adhesive & adhesive tapes industry. Through strategic foresight, determination and drive Ajit Gupta has built a strong foundation for his successful Businesses. He is also responsible for launching the ABRO Masking tapes in India.

A law graduate from University of Delhi and an Alumni of Harvard Business School. Ajit Gupta is a pioneer in adhesive tape industry in India owing to which the man is commonly renowned as THE TAPE MAN of India. His charm, his humility, his habit of putting attention to detail and his quest for knowledge is infectious.