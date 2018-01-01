Akash Karmakar

Akash Karmakar

Data privacy and fintech lawyer at Veritas Legal

Akash Karmakar is a data privacy and fintech lawyer at Veritas Legal. He assists fintech companies structure products, and navigate regulatory challenges. He has assisted various banks, financial institutions and technology companies launch digital and app-based products.

More From Akash Karmakar

Is RBI's Diktat to Retain Payment Data in India Decelerating Fintech Driven Financial Inclusion?
Data Management

Is RBI's Diktat to Retain Payment Data in India Decelerating Fintech Driven Financial Inclusion?

Financial inclusion by the payments industry is a by-product of its efforts to monetize customer data, cutting off the offshore market and forcing payment data localization may have the unintended consequence of slowing down financial inclusion by the payments industry
7 min read
Personal Data Protection Bill 2018: Will the Legislation Introduce a GDPR-esque Compliance Regime in India?
data privacy

Personal Data Protection Bill 2018: Will the Legislation Introduce a GDPR-esque Compliance Regime in India?

Ushering in an era of extraterritorial data privacy compliance for global firms operating in India
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.